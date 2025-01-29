Bah, Humbug

Looks like a second upcoming weekend of ruined plans (both sickness and weather are a factor). And next weekend, in addition to being Super Bowl weekend (my main religious holiday these last few years), also tentatively has a poor motorcycling/hiking/other outdoor activities forecast (rain and 52 degrees).
Feh.
I've avoided fever reducers because it's been mild and on/off, but I may take some today to see if I can get a jump on tomorrow's Garrison Center column in case it gets worse.
