Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Bah, Humbug

I'm beginning to think this may be the longer-term bug that hit a friend's household recently. He was off work for nearly two weeks. I didn't think my household got any exposure to that, but I think I'm into the second week of not feeling well myself, and maybe at the high point (I'm up in the middle of the night with a mild fever and swollen lymph nodes, and from being kept awake by a previously non-ill family member's new cough; Tamara's been mildly ill for a few days).

Looks like a second upcoming weekend of ruined plans (both sickness and weather are a factor). And next weekend, in addition to being Super Bowl weekend (my main religious holiday these last few years), also tentatively has a poor motorcycling/hiking/other outdoor activities forecast (rain and 52 degrees).

Feh.

I've avoided fever reducers because it's been mild and on/off, but I may take some today to see if I can get a jump on tomorrow's Garrison Center column in case it gets worse.
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)