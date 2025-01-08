A Question For Any Legal Eagles Who Might Happen To Notice It

And she issued this order even though the entire matter is currently in the hands of her superior court, the US Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit (which only has jurisdiction over Florida, Alabama, and Georgia).
If I'm not much mistaken, the US Department of Justice is located in, and Smith works from, the District of Columbia, which lies in neither her jurisdiction nor the Eleventh Circuit's.
How does she get to do that? It seems like the equivalent of a local traffic court judge asserting the power to enjoin the state attorney general against issuing a report on a state highway traffic enforcement matter, just because the state trooper who wrote the report happened to have written one of the involved traffic tickets (which has since been appealed to a higher court) on a stretch of road passing through her town.
