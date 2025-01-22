NFL: Swagger + Humility = Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce is one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history. Maybe the greatest even if he retires after this post-season set of games (with, hopefully, yet another Super Bowl victory for his team). He holds nine NFL records specific to tight ends, one NFL record for any position, and five records for the Chiefs franchise. There's zero doubt that he's going to be a first-ballot Hall of Fame football player.
And the man can talk some shit. When it comes to his team's challenges and prospects, he is all swagger, boast, and brag.
But when it comes to himself? Here's that quote:
I don't care if I'm the MVP of the league, which I'll never be, or which I've never been up for. But it doesn't matter what you do individually, it's all about what your team does at the end of the day.
So far as I can tell, that quote is an honest expression of his true ethic. He really seems to mean it. Yeah, he has three Super Bowl rings, but for him it seems to be more about his team having three Super Bowl trophies. He's consistently been willing to do what the team needs him to do ... even when that means missing out on some personal glory by being "the guy everyone's guarding, so someone else can get open to receive a pass" or whatever. And when interviewers bring that up, he's very consistent in praising other players who get some of the glory he might have gotten, because he was glad to let/help them get it, instead of complaining that he didn't get enough opportunities to shine personally.
Most NFL players express a certain amount of that kind of humility ... but a lot of them accidentally reveal that it's not really where they're at. They'll complain that they're not getting the ball often enough, or that they weren't allowed to play enough snaps to win a bonus or set a record, etc.
My late brother identified Kelce as the NFL player he'd most like to sit around and have a few beers with ... and I agree.
If he's just acting -- "one of the all-time football greats who just happens to be in a relationship with the biggest pop star of the 21st century, but really a down-to-earth fun guy" -- he does a great job of it (and yes, now he's acting too).
I'm really, really, really hoping to be able to make it to a Chiefs game (my first NFL game) while he's still active on their roster. And if he's still playing next year, that just may happen. Especially if the Jacksonville Jaguars pick Gainesville's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium as their temporary home while their stadium undergoes renovations.
