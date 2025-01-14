NFL Post-Season Bracket Progress: Wild Card Week

The two teams I have picked for the Super Bowl (Chiefs and Lions) are still in the running, of course -- because they both had first-week byes.
For the Wild Card weekend, I got two right and one wrong in each conference. Green for right, red for wrong:
- The Houston Texans beat the Los Angeles Chargers (AFC)
- The Buffalo Bills beat the Denver Broncos (AFC)
- The Baltimore Ravens beat the Pittsburgh Steelers(AFC)
- The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Green Bay Packers (NFC)
- The Washington Commanders beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFC)
- The Los Angeles Rams beat the Minnesota Vikings (NFC)
That Rams/Vikings game was the only real upset -- and it means I've got at least one Divisional Round game wrong already, since I had the Vikings going on to beat the Eagles, which is now impossible since the Vikings won't be playing. At best I can go 50/50 on the NFC side, with the Lions beating the Commanders.
On the AFC side, I've still got a chance to ace the divisional round because all the teams I have picked to win there are still in it: I had the Bills picked to face Houston and beat them, but now the Bills are playing Baltimore instead, and could beat them. I had the Chiefs playing and beating Pittsburgh, but now they'll be playing Houston and could (almost certainly will) beat them).
I have KC picked to beat Buffalo for the AFC championship; my pick will remain in play even if they play the Ravens instead (if KC loses to Houston, I miss Super Bowl joy).
I have Detroit picked to beat Minnesota for the AFC championship and that is not going to happen. But assuming they beat the Commanders, they'll face either Philadelphia or Los Angeles, and I expect the Lions to win either of those contests (if they don't, then neither of the teams I picked for the Super Bowl will be in it).
