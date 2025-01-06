While I Had Some Spare Time Last Night ...

I checked two sites (the first two I happened to think of) and verified three things:
- At least some of the sites are attempting to implement the "age verification" idiocy (one of the sites I checked was xHamster, which is doing that);
- At least some of the sites are blocking traffic from Florida IP addresses (the other site I checked was PornHub, which is doing that); and
- VPNs resolve both issues (I used Proton VPN -- yes, that is a referral link, and if you sign up for any of their paid services, I get credit toward my own subscription; they do have some free services).
If you're in Florida, and if pr0n, and a variety of sources for it, are important to you, I'd recommend going the VPN route rather than giving your personal information up.
For reasons that aren't all related to pr0n, it's important that the idiot pols in Tallahassee don't succeed with this culture war virtue signaling project.
In fact, it's important that it fails, and fails spectacularly. As seems to be the case.
And you really should have a VPN set up, even if it's not something you feel the need to use all the time.
