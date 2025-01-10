Nice $1.89 Motorcycle Mod

Less than two bucks, and while I hadn't yet had any problem with my hands slipping on the brake levers while riding in the rain, etc., they reduce any future risk of that, and just feel more solid.
They come in different colors, but of course I chose the ones matching the bike's color scheme.
I'll probably replace the hand grips with something similar in the near future. I'm also considering replacing the "up high" mirrors with ones that stick out from the ends of the handlebars.
Still waiting to hear from the scooter shop about upgrading the CTV variator. For various reasons (including but not limited to cool weather), I haven't been on the bike much for the last week or so, but that may change as soon as today.
No comments:
Post a Comment