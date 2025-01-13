NFL: When You Erase Your History, You Erase Your History!

Most media seem to be reporting that the Washington Commanders won their first NFL playoff game in 19 years.
But that's not true.
The Washington Redskins won a playoff game (beating Tampa Bay in the Wild Card round, just like they did yesterday) on January 7, 2006.
The Washington Commanders didn't come into existence until 2022.
The Washington Redskins ceased to exist in 2020, after considerable shaming over their name.
When you're ashamed (or at least pretend to be ashamed) of what you are and decide to be something else, you don't get to keep the good parts of who you were -- they go into the dustbin of history along with the bad parts.
Congratulations to the Washington Commanders on making it to the playoffs for the first time ever, in only the third year of their existence. They're a great team this year, and their greatness isn't increased by trying to peg it to another team's history.
