NFL Week 18 Picks

The final week of the NFL's 2024 regular season doesn't include Thursday or Monday night matches, but does include two Saturday games (Browns v. Ravens and Bengals v. Steelers). Here are my picks, as entered in ESPN's "Pigskin Pick'em" game. "Upset" picks -- that is, picks where I'm in the minority as to who will win -- have asterisks next to them. Any changes to my initial picks will be made before kickoff and will be noted below.
- Baltimore Ravens beat Cleveland Browns
- Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cincinnati Bengals*
- Atlanta Falcons beat Carolina Panthers
- Washington Commanders beat Dallas Cowboys
- Green Bay Packers beat Chicago Bears
- Houston Texans beat Tennessee Titans
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat Indianapolis Colts*
- Buffalo Bills beat New England Patriots
- Philadelphia Eagles beat New York Giants
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat New Orleans Saints
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Denver Broncos
- Los Angele Chargers beat Las Vegas Raiders
- Seattle Seahawks beat Los Angeles Rams*
- Miami Dolphins beat New York Jets
- San Francisco 49ers beat Arizona Cardinals
- Detroit Lions beat Minnesota Vikings
As I mentioned last week, the final two weeks of the season have their own prediction challenges. Some of the top teams with secure playoff berths may sit key players so they don't get injured, for example. I'll be interested to see how well I do this week.
