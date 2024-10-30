NFL Week 9 Picks

NFL Week 9 starts Thursday (tomorrow) night with the Houston Texans playing the New York Jets. Here are my picks, as entered in ESPN's "Pigskin Pick'em" game. "Upset" picks -- that is, picks where I'm in the minority as to who will win -- have asterisks next to them.
- Houston Texans beat New York Jets
- Atlanta Falcons beat Dallas Cowboys
- Buffalo Bills beat Miami Dolphins
- Cincinnati Bengals beat Las Vegas Raiders
- Cleveland Browns beat Los Angeles Chargers*
- Tennesse Titans beat New England Patriots*
- Washington Commanders beat New York Giants
- Carolina Panthers beat New Orleans Saints*
- Baltimore Ravens beat Denver Broncos
- Chicago Bears beat Arizona Cardinals
- Philadelphia Eagles beata Jacksonville Jaguars
- Detroit Lions beat Green Bay Packers
- Seattle Seahawks beat Los Angeles Rams*
- Minnesota Vikings beat Indianapolis Colts
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers
This weekend will mark the halfway point of the 18-week season. So far I've been a little bit lazy about e.g. checking team injury reports and things like that, and maybe changing picks, but on the back end of the season I'll probably keep my ear closer to the ground.
Any changes to my picks will be made both at the ESPN picking game site and here, clearly marked, in the blog post. They'll be made before kickoff of the game in question, of course.
