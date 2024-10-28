I'm Considering An Auction or Dueling Fundraiser, But Want Opinions First

Part 1: Someone I haven't met before, or whom I haven't seen in a long time, compliments me on my mustache.
Part 2: Someone else whom I've known since before I've grown the mustache, but who hasn't seen it recently (or maybe at all), sees it and says I should get rid of it, that it "just doesn't look like" me.
I'm thinking about letting people vote with their dollars on whether I keep it or shave it off.
Two ways I could do that:
- Set up an auction -- whoever bids the most gets to tell me whether the mustache comes off, or whether I keep it for some minimum time post-auction (with exceptions for medical emergencies, i.e. facial surgery or whatever); or
- Just hold dueling fundraisers, with me doing the will of the team/side that donates the most (with the same exception for shaving it if medically required for some reason, even if the fundraising result is "keep it").
In either case, the money raised would be applied to Rational Review News Digest's year-end fundraiser total.
One personal benefit for me, either way, would be off-loading a difficult decision onto others.
I've been thinking about shaving it off for most of a year now. Once summer arrived and I was out in the sun a lot, I decided to put the decision off until at least autumn, when I'm not spending as much time out in the sun tanning the parts of my body not covered by hair.
What do you guys think? Any of you have a strong enough opinion on the subject to financially back an outcome? I don't want to bother with it if I'm going to end up bound by others' decision for, say, ten bucks.
