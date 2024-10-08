Tuesday, October 08, 2024

NFL Week 5 Results

My Week 5 picks, green for correct ones, red for incorrect ones:


  • Atlanta Falcons beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers*
  • Minnesota Vikings beat New York Jets
  • Chicago Bears beat Carolina Panthers
  • Baltimore Ravens beat Cincinnati Bengals
  • Miami Dolphins beat New England Patriots*
  • Washington Commanders beat Cleveland Browns
  • Jacksonville Jaguars beat Indianapolis Colts*
  • Houston Texans beat Buffalo Bills*
  • Las Vegas Raiders beat Denver Broncos
  • San Francisco 49ers beat Arizona Cardinals
  • Green Bay Packers beat Los Angeles Rams
  • Seattle Seahawks beat New York Giants
  • Pittsburgh Steelers beat Dallas Cowboys*
  • Kansas City Chiefs beat New Orleans Saints
Ten right, four wrong. For the season, I am 49 right, 29 wrong and rank in the 98.8th percentile among players of ESPN's "Pigskin Pick'em" game.

With a hurricane coming in tonight or tomorrow, I may or may not get my Week 6 picks up before Thursday Night Football kicks off, but I will have verifiably made those picks at the ESPN site (that's on my agenda for today).
