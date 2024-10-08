NFL Week 5 Results

My Week 5 picks, green for correct ones, red for incorrect ones:
- Atlanta Falcons beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers*
- Minnesota Vikings beat New York Jets
- Chicago Bears beat Carolina Panthers
- Baltimore Ravens beat Cincinnati Bengals
- Miami Dolphins beat New England Patriots*
- Washington Commanders beat Cleveland Browns
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat Indianapolis Colts*
- Houston Texans beat Buffalo Bills*
- Las Vegas Raiders beat Denver Broncos
- San Francisco 49ers beat Arizona Cardinals
- Green Bay Packers beat Los Angeles Rams
- Seattle Seahawks beat New York Giants
- Pittsburgh Steelers beat Dallas Cowboys*
- Kansas City Chiefs beat New Orleans Saints
Ten right, four wrong. For the season, I am 49 right, 29 wrong and rank in the 98.8th percentile among players of ESPN's "Pigskin Pick'em" game.
With a hurricane coming in tonight or tomorrow, I may or may not get my Week 6 picks up before Thursday Night Football kicks off, but I will have verifiably made those picks at the ESPN site (that's on my agenda for today).
No comments:
Post a Comment