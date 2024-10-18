My First Sub-50-Degree Ride on the Italica Bulldog 150

The bike doesn't seem to especially dislike lower temperatures, although I did give the engine a couple of minutes to warm up after a slightly rough/coughing start.
The Fonzie jacket did its job quite well. When it gets actually cold I'll probably wear a long-sleeve shirt instead of a t-shirt under it, and a neck gaiter, less for having a warmer neck and more to reduce the flow of cold air into my helmet through the bottom.
Further down, I did wish, a little, that I'd layered instead of just wearing jeans. But it wasn't terrible or anything. If I'm riding in the 30s or 20s I'll probably just wear the ol' union suit for top and bottom insulation.
I have a $5 pair of "handlebar gloves" (they mount on the motorcycle itself) coming from Temu for cold-weather riding, but I will probably get some warmer regular gloves too.
