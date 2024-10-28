How Enthusiastic Are People About Politics, Really?

The Garden was "sold out" (even though the tickets were free). It has a capacity of about 20,000.
Harris's rally claimed attendance of about 30,000.
The two of them combined, even with free tickets, didn't draw as many fans as the Kansas City Chiefs / Las Vegas Raiders (about 62,000) or Taylor Swift (about 65,000).
Between Harris and Trump, one of them will spend four years in the White House, becoming very difficult to see live, while the other will likely draw small crowds on the rubber chicken speaking circuit for the rest of his or her life. People who wanted to see them knew the best time to see them was now. About 50,000, total, showed up for their free shows.
The Chiefs and Raiders play each other twice a year, every year.
Taylor Swift has done six major concert tours and seems likely to do more in the future.
And 130,000 people paid big money to see them instead of Trump or Harris.
I think that's a good thing in terms of keeping life in perspective.
Hell, I'm a political junkie and even I am tired of those idiotic political ads during football games on TV.
