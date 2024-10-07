One Reason I Would Never Vote for Kamala Harris

But watching Classified: The War on Backpage.com on CiVL today (those are not affiliate links, and registration is required, but it's free) really drove home to me that Harris is basically a more empowered Michelle Carter. She was part of a campaign to hound an innocent man until he killed himself.
Unlike Carter, who used persuasion, Harris used the resources of government to do achieve her ends.
Unlike Carter, therefore, she belongs in prison (if anyone does, that is -- I'd personally be happier with a large enough civil judgment that she was reduced to, say, sacking groceries for income and living in a weekly-rent motel for the rest of her life).
One place she definitely doesn't belong is the White House (yes, I know, nobody belongs there, but her even less than most).
