NFL Week 6 Picks

NFL Week 6 starts Thursday night with the 49ers versus the Seahawks. Here are my picks, as entered in ESPN's "Pigskin Pick'em" game. "Upset" picks -- that is, picks where I'm in the minority as to who will win -- have asterisks next to them.
- San Francisco 49ers beat Seattle Seahawks
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat Chicago Bears*
- Green Bay Packers beat Arizona Cardinals
- Indianapolis Colts beat Tennessee Titans
- Houston Texans beat New England Patriots
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat New Orleans Saints
- Philadelphia Eagles beat Cleveland Browns
- Washington Commanders beat Baltimore Ravens*
- Denver Broncos beat Los Angeles Chargers*
- Pittsburgh Steelers beat Las Vegas Raiders
- Detroit Lions beat Dallas Cowboys
- Atlanta Falcons beat Carolina Panthers
- New York Giants beat Cincinnati Bengals*
- New York Jets beat Buffalo Bills*
This will make two weeks without a Chiefs game for me -- Monday Night Football was on ESPN, to which I do not subscribe, and they've got a bye this week. So if there has to be a hurricane knocking out my ability to watch football, I guess this is the best week for it.
It's hard to be unhappy with the Chiefs' performance so far this season. They're 5-0 and one of two undefeated teams in the NFL this season (the other is the Minnesota Vikings). And some new guys are definitely stepping things up to keep getting wins despite the absence of several key veterans due to injuries.
