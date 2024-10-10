You Had One Job, Netflix

Then, a few weeks ago, I got what sounded like good news: I was being automatically switched to an ad-supported plan, at a lower price! I don't mind ads.
Except: Now half the stuff I decide I want to watch isn't available unless I switch to a non-ad-supported plan at a price quite a bit higher than what I was paying before the ad-supported thing came out.
And: After producing what I personally found to be their most interesting series in a long time (KAOS), they've announced they're canceling it after one season.
My household probably spends more money than it should on streaming (although not nearly as much as we used to pay for cable), and Netflix used to be on the very bottom of my "if I decide to cancel a service it will be this one" list.
Now it's at or near the top.
