Tuesday, October 01, 2024
Birthday Wishes and a Question
Happy birthday to Jimmy Carter, who today becomes the first former president to reach 100 years of age alive.
Any bets on who will become the first
incumbent
president to hit 100?
Thomas L. Knapp
10:23 AM
