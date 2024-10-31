Four Hypotheticals

Hypothetical Number Two: Joe Biden, who is a lame duck with nothing better to do, and who can act with impunity/immunity, and without an immediate successor whose success he needs to worry about, for more than two months, decides to do some light reading.
Hypothetical Number Three: Biden comes across something interesting, and calls Anthony Blinken.
Hypothetical Number Four: Anthony Blinken calls Israel Katz and says "hey, Joe was browsing the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961, and came across Section 620M. It seems that 'no assistance shall be furnished under this Act or the Arms Export Control Act to any unit of the security forces of a foreign country if the Secretary of State has credible information that such unit has committed a gross violation of human rights.' So, you know, he called me, and I couldn't lie to him. You're cut off. No more weapons ... oh, I'm required by that same law to inform you, which I have now done, and to assist you in taking measures to bring the responsible members of the security forces to justice. So yeah, the first measure would be getting all of your troops out of Lebanon, Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem. Once that's done, let's touch base on how to proceed with arrests, trials, etc. so maybe you can start getting your welfare checks again. Have a nice day!"
The Israel lobby has mostly abandoned the Democrats now anyway, so a clean break and four years to talk that up -- even while Trump undoes it -- seems like smart politics to me.
