Well, That Escalated Quickly

The most likely storm track still has it passing well south of my house, with "tropical storm" rather than "hurricane" winds likely. But it still looks like it might be a worse time than Helene, even if it doesn't take a slight turn.
Fortunately, a lot of the storm prep I did for Helene hasn't been undone (tying things down, etc.), and I'm already making sure charging power banks are full, etc. Tomorrow I'll do the "fill bathtub, make sure containers are full of water" routine.
Anyway, my best guess is the power/Internet will go out here on Tuesday evening or early Wednesday, hopefully back by Monday.
