NFL Week 6 Results

- San Francisco 49ers beat Seattle Seahawks
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat Chicago Bears*
- Green Bay Packers beat Arizona Cardinals
- Indianapolis Colts beat Tennessee Titans
- Houston Texans beat New England Patriots
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat New Orleans Saints
- Philadelphia Eagles beat Cleveland Browns
- Washington Commanders beat Baltimore Ravens*
- Denver Broncos beat Los Angeles Chargers*
- Pittsburgh Steelers beat Las Vegas Raiders
- Detroit Lions beat Dallas Cowboys
- Atlanta Falcons beat Carolina Panthers
- New York Giants beat Cincinnati Bengals*
- New York Jets beat Buffalo Bills*
Nine right, five wrong. For the season, I am 58 right, 34 wrong and rank in the 92nd percentile among players of ESPN's "Pigskin Pick'em" game.
