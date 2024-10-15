Tuesday, October 15, 2024

NFL Week 6 Results

My Week 6 picks, green for correct ones, red for incorrect ones:

  • San Francisco 49ers beat Seattle Seahawks
  • Jacksonville Jaguars beat  Chicago Bears*
  • Green Bay Packers beat Arizona Cardinals
  • Indianapolis Colts beat Tennessee Titans
  • Houston Texans beat New England Patriots
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat New Orleans Saints
  • Philadelphia Eagles beat Cleveland Browns
  • Washington Commanders beat Baltimore Ravens*
  • Denver Broncos beat Los Angeles Chargers*
  • Pittsburgh Steelers beat Las Vegas Raiders
  • Detroit Lions beat Dallas Cowboys
  • Atlanta Falcons beat Carolina Panthers
  • New York Giants beat Cincinnati Bengals*
  • New York Jets beat Buffalo Bills*
Nine right, five wrong. For the season, I am 58 right, 34 wrong and rank in the 92nd percentile among players of ESPN's "Pigskin Pick'em" game.
