Final Prep

On the other hand, usually when I get such feelings, the ensuing storm turns out to be (at least in my locale) a nothingburger.
But anyway, I decided to take an extra "may have several days without Internet and electricity" step. In addition to making sure all of my electronic devices are fully charged, I also made sure I had the Kindle reader app installed on all of them (except for, you know, the Kindle), and that I had several books (the Delphi version of the complete works of Nietzsche, Dante's Divine Comedy, and a couple of easier-reading novels) actually downloaded to said devices. If I'm just going to be lounging around awaiting power/Internet, I might as well improve my mind some.
This week's NFL picks are made, and scheduled for posting tomorrow whether I'm online or not.
The motorcycle "garage" has been folded up and stored, and the motorcycle will go into a real (neighbor's) garage later this evening.
Tomorrow's edition of RRND is as ready as it's possible to be more than 12 hours ahead of publication, with a notice at the site that it may be "web-only" for the next few days.
A few more household items (filling bathtubs with water to flush toilets with, etc.) to deal with, but I'm essentially as ready as it's possible to be.
See y'all on the flip side. Be safe.
