Three Conditions, One Decision

Condition #2: I've gone over sideways on a motorcycle twice now. Both times I've suffered mild abrasions to my left elbow. The first time, I also ripped my favorite jeans at the left knee and got an abrasion there too. The second time I was wearing some cloth "compression" knee braces, which provide some extra padding, under track suit pants. The pants didn't tear, nor did the brace wear through. The knee was mildly painful but it didn't come in contact with the road surface.
Condition #3:
Decision: Time to quit muddling through the usually mild Florida winters with whatever jacket/coat I happen to have lying around or notice at a thrift store and buy a 1) leather 2) jacket with 3) motorcycle armor (not an affiliate link).
Which I just did.
I considered more modern "MotoGP guy on the way to the track" styles made with supposedly abrasion-resistant nylons, etc., but I suspect leather remains king on the abrasion resistance count even minus the removable elbow/shoulder/back armor, and the Johnny Strabler/Arthur Fonzarelli style is more my kind of thing even when I'm not on the bike.
So now that I've spent 50 USD of Bitcoin, I expect the price to go up by, say, 25% over the next week.
And I'll have a new jacket tomorrow. Which will be nice for a fairly long ride I hope to take this weekend.
No comments:
Post a Comment