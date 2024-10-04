Brando/Fonzie Jacked Update/Mini-Review

Its Amazon description advertises: "With a water-resistant exterior and micro-mesh thermal lining, stay cool when it’s hot and cozy when it’s not."
That might be a bit of an exaggeration, but not completely false.
The temperature outside was about 90 degrees fahrenheit when I put the jacket on. with the zipper maybe 1/3 of the way down, I remained reasonably cool while in motion on the motorcycle. When not in motion for more than a minute or two, or with the thing zipped up fully, I pretty much roasted. It's at least tolerable while riding in hot weather, and I expect it will do a great job of keeping me warmer in cold weather as well.
The jacket's materials and construction seemed quite good for the price. The stitches look and feel solid. The leather didn't have any obvious blemishes and felt like it was of fairly nice quality. Not that I'm an expert on that kind of thing, but it just feels pretty darn solid as a clothing item.
The elbow, shoulder, and back armor weren't annoying. I could tell they were there, but they didn't interfere with my motion and they weren't uncomfortable. As to their quality, well, I didn't crash the bike to find out about that.
BONUS: Multiple inside pockets, including one with a little picture of a phone on it and a velcro closure. So now I can quit messing around trying to find a phone holder that will fit both the bike and the phone. I think the pocket may even be large enough to fit a little power bank in with the phone. Or I guess I could get a longer USB cable to run in through the jacket. That's only really a big deal on long trips anyway. Unless I need navigation assistance, the phone won't be draining its battery much while I'm riding.
Having the jacket makes me want to get that cap Marlon Brando wears in The Wild One. Not for riding -- I'm all about helmets -- but for a proper answering appearance when people ask me what I'm rebelling against.
