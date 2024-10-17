And Here We Go With the Damn Writer's Block Again

Absent some kind of completely unpredictable, non-campaign-generated "October Surprise," the 2024 election cycle is effectively over.
More than 7 million Americans have already voted.
The major party candidates are in "try to get my own voters out and don't fuck up in public" mode, not "try to change minds" mode. Even Harris's interview with "unfriendly" Fox News was just an exercise in "keep looking nominally sane and not too cowardly" to maybe move a handful of votes from "I'm pretending to be undecided but kinda favor Harris" to "OK, I'm actually filling out my ballot for Harris now."
And yet, that mess is pretty much all America's going to be talked about for another couple of weeks.
I'm not going to skip a Garrison Center column (that's for when I'm sick or there's a hurricane or whatever), but it may be late tonight or early tomorrow before something really clicks for me.
