Week 1 NFL Results

- Kansas City Chiefs beat Baltimore Ravens
- Philadelphia Eagles beat Greeen Bay Packers
- Pittsburgh Steelers beat Atlanta Falcons
- Buffalo Bills beat Arizona Cardinals
- Chicago Bears beat Tennessee Titans
- Cincinnati Bengals beat New England Patriots
- Houston Texans beat Indianapolis Colts
- Miami Dolphins beat Jacksonville Jaguars
- New Orleans Saints beat Carolina Panthers
- Minnesota Vikings beat New York Giants
- Las Vegas Raiders beat Los Angeles Chargers
- Seattle Seahawks beat Denver Broncos
- Dallas Cowboys beat Cleveland Browns
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Washington Commanders
- Detroit Lions beat Los Angeles Rams
- San Franciscon 49ers beat New York Jets
After 1 week, I am in the 97.7th percentile and ranked 19,564th from among ??? players.
Thoughts:
Of the two picks I missed, one (Raiders vs. Chargers) was an "upset" pick -- only 22% of players, including me, thought the Raiders would pull it off. On the other hand, 97% of players picked the Bengals to take down the Patriots, so I was definitely among the surprised.
I also was among the 26% of those who correctly picked the Steelers to beat the Falcons.
I only watched two games -- Chiefs vs. Ravens (of course), and Dolphins vs. Jaguars (I just happened across it while Roku-surfing). I had the Dolphins to win, but it was a close thing (20-17, with the Dolphins kicking the winning field goal at the buzzer), and the Jaguars are definitely looking like AFC contenders again.
Back with my Week 2 picks no later than Thursday, and this time I'll try to remember the asterisk next to "upset" picks.
