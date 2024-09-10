Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Week 1 NFL Results

Not a bad first week at picking game outcomes -- I went 14-2 in ESPN's "Pigskin Pick'em" game. Correct picks in green, incorrect picks in red:

  • Kansas City Chiefs beat Baltimore Ravens
  • Philadelphia Eagles beat Greeen Bay Packers
  • Pittsburgh Steelers beat Atlanta Falcons
  • Buffalo Bills beat Arizona Cardinals
  • Chicago Bears beat Tennessee Titans
  • Cincinnati Bengals beat New England Patriots
  • Houston Texans beat Indianapolis Colts
  • Miami Dolphins beat Jacksonville Jaguars
  • New Orleans Saints beat Carolina Panthers
  • Minnesota Vikings beat New York Giants
  • Las Vegas Raiders beat Los Angeles Chargers
  • Seattle Seahawks beat Denver Broncos
  • Dallas Cowboys beat Cleveland Browns
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Washington Commanders
  • Detroit Lions beat Los Angeles Rams
  • San Franciscon 49ers beat New York Jets

After 1 week, I am in the 97.7th percentile and ranked 19,564th from among ??? players.

Thoughts:

Of the two picks I missed, one (Raiders vs. Chargers) was an "upset" pick -- only 22% of players, including me, thought the Raiders would pull it off. On the other hand, 97% of players picked the Bengals to take down the Patriots, so I was definitely among the surprised.

I also was among the 26% of those who correctly picked the Steelers to beat the Falcons.

I only watched two games -- Chiefs vs. Ravens (of course), and Dolphins vs. Jaguars (I just happened across it while Roku-surfing). I had the Dolphins to win, but it was a close thing (20-17, with the Dolphins kicking the winning field goal at the buzzer), and the Jaguars are definitely looking like AFC contenders again.

Back with my Week 2 picks no later than Thursday, and this time I'll try to remember the asterisk next to "upset" picks.
