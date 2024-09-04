Look What's In My Yard

Thanks to reader GregL who, among many other things, took me to pick this up after we had lunch at Sam's Club.
The listed top speed is 55 miles per hour. The speedometer, at one point, read 59 mph. My GPS phone speedometer/trip recorder tells me it topped out at 56 mph.
That's prior to any real break-in. It had 2.x miles on it when I picked it up (from the scooter shop testing it, etc.). I rode it to a parking lot, did some figure 8s to work in the tires a little, then drove it straight home (about five miles).
Would I have liked to put about 50 miles on it? Yeah, but it was starting to rain and I had (and still have) work to do. I don't mind riding in the rain, but I'd rather not ride an unfamiliar bike over a long distance in the rain.
