Pro Tip: If You're Going To Lie About Someone, Don't Link To the Evidence That You're Lying About Him

Jeffrey A. Tucker:

[Chase Oliver] defended and pushed for vaccine mandates for business

The content of that link, for your convenience:

I agree with Tucker that some in the libertarian movement, and the leadership of the Libertarian Party in particular were, at best, cowering and weak-kneed in their response to the COVID-19 variants of authoritarian cultism. Oliver may, in some ways, even resemble that remark.

On the other hand, Tucker and his Brownstone Institute, having milked the COVID-19 cow relentlessly for four years now, seem to want to retroactively blame libertarianism itself for their own inability to move on to new attention/profit centers now that Bossie's udder has pretty much run dry.

