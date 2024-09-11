Pro Tip: If You're Going To Lie About Someone, Don't Link To the Evidence That You're Lying About Him

[Chase Oliver] defended and pushed for vaccine mandates for business
Red state governors are giving unemployment benefits to people who decided to quit rather than abide by private businesses such as retirement homes requesting workers be vaccinated or tested regularly— Chase Oliver (@ChaseForLiberty) December 28, 2021
Normally when you quit, you aren't entitled to unemployment benefits.
I agree with Tucker that some in the libertarian movement, and the leadership of the Libertarian Party in particular were, at best, cowering and weak-kneed in their response to the COVID-19 variants of authoritarian cultism. Oliver may, in some ways, even resemble that remark.
On the other hand, Tucker and his Brownstone Institute, having milked the COVID-19 cow relentlessly for four years now, seem to want to retroactively blame libertarianism itself for their own inability to move on to new attention/profit centers now that Bossie's udder has pretty much run dry.
