Cruise Control? No.

BUT!
For $2.99, I can't resist trying this (not an affiliate link). It's in my Amazon shopping cart and will head my way the next time I have enough in that cart to justify actually placing an order.
It just slips around the throttle grip. You still add/subtract throttle by twisting your wrist on way or the other. No difference there. But your palm does the work so you don't get cramped arthritic fingers.
Yes, I'm buying the $2.99 version.
In yellow, naturally, to go with Olivia D's fairings (I'm also slowly building a collection of inexpensive black and yellow clothing to ride in, and of course I still have the cheap Kill Bill / "Bruce Lee" yellow track suit with black piping I bought last December for winter scooter riding).
Yes, it is probably crap that won't last a long time.
If I don't like it, I've only wasted $2.99.
If I do like it, I'll eventually buy a more expensive, and presumably more robust, version when the El Cheapo product breaks or stops being rigid enough to remain responsive.
I resisted the urge to ride today and see if I feel like that plug/coil replacement improved anything, both because the weather is less than wonderful and because I had work to do. But tomorrow is my "day off."
