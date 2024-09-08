Looks Like a Pretty Cool Site/App for Drivers (and Motorcyclists)

The most basic feature is that you can log your gas fill-ups and odometer readings and get a nice continuous estimate of mileage/costs.
It also lets you log vehicle notes such as service/mileage (e.g. oil changes/mileages).
There are free versions of the apps, as well as paid subscriptions with added features like more advanced statistics and the ability to import/export data to various places and in various formats.
After installing the app, I ran the bike out and filled it to the brim (0.638 gallons got it there, and it seems to have been about half full, so I think maybe the 1.3 gallon tank size advertised at some sites is correct, rather than the 0.9 gallon size advertised at others). And when I do that again, I won't have to remember where I put a little scrap of paper with my previous odometer reading -- it will just give me a mileage calculation.
Since there's a little tick-box for "not a complete fill-up," I suspect that it will be able to update the mileage calculation the next time I actually fill it up, too. But I'm not going to go with my suspicion. Next time I get gas, it will again be to the brim.
No comments:
Post a Comment