270 To Win, Part 1

Here's the current "2024 Consensus" map from 270 To Win:
There are other maps available at the site, (see the "map library" dropdown on the right side) ... only one of which comes up with a winner (that is, a candidate with 270 or more electoral votes). Polymarket (a prediction market site) has Trump at 287 electoral votes to Harris's 251, but even there 41 of those electoral votes are in mere "tilts" status (as opposed to the increasingly stronger "leans," "likely," or "safe"), and Harris has more "safe" states than Trump.
See why this year is especially hard for a would-be predictor?
I don't have to make my final prediction yet. I'm glad I don't have to make my final prediction yet. With 93 electoral votes in "toss-up" (per the "consensus" map), it's still anyone's ball game.
