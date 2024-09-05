Well, I TRIED to Make a Video For You ...

My idea was to do a little "speed run," with my phone camera pointing at the speedometer. That did work, after a fashion, but there were two problems:
- Sun glare made the speedometer reading invisible at times and nearly invisible when it wasn't invisible; and
- Seeing nothing but an unreadable speedometer and road surface under the bike makes for pretty boring video.
A potential third problem was with location. There's a nice, long, straight stretch of road near me, about half a mile, fairly level ... with a 30 mph speed limit that absolutely no one pays any attention to. I've only ever seen one driver adhere to it, and that was me -- back when I rode a bicycle. In fact, the mechanics for miles around come out to test their vehicles on that stretch. I will neither confirm nor deny that I helped someone test a nitrous oxide rig on a performance car on that piece of road one time.
It occurred to me at a certain point that posting actual video of an admitted-on-camera speed limit violation, including a shot of the bike's license plate, might not be the best decision. So I deleted the video, and everyone should assume that I kept my speed to 29 mph.
When I do video of a speed run, I'll do it a few miles away where there's a 60mph zone. I'll also try to work out some kind of more visually appealing videography scheme.
Thirty miles or so on the bike. I plan to hit 300 and get the first oil and gear oil change done next week.
