The most recent word I'd had on the new motorcycle was "Tuesday, late in the day." Where "late in the day" is between 2pm and 3pm (those are their hours).
So I pulled up about 2:15pm.
The bike is there.
The lady who does initial assembly was just starting to uncrate it.
Once she's done assembling it (probably before leaving for the day today), it gets some final set-up -- replacing the shipping oil with good stuff, making sure nothing's loose, test drive, etc.
That's someone else's job, hopefully done tomorrow in time for me to ride it home between the "showers early" and "thunderstorms developing later in the day" portions of the weather forecast.
In the crate, it was still covered with some wrap, didn't yet have its wheels on, etc., but looked very nice. I've not actually seen one of these in the wild yet, only pictures and video until now.
