The Current Forecast ...

Right now, the eastern edge of the "storm cone" just barely brushes the Gulf coast the west of Gainesville and Archer. But hurricanes have been known to take unexpected turns. Even a slight deviation from predicted path could dramatically change impacts.
Guess I'll be strapping/re-strapping/checking straps on stuff tomorrow morning.
The Italica Bulldog 150 will not be going into the "motorcycle garage" that arrives today. That thing is just a glorified motorcycle "cover" with a light frame, and I won't even bother setting it up until after the storm is past. I've arranged to store it in my mechanic friend's real garage.
If you're in the storm cone, be safe.
No comments:
Post a Comment