I doubt I'll ever be able to offer content on anything like the same level as Ryan FortNine or Yammie Noob or I Fix Shet, but I do hope to eventually get competent enough to do fun ride/review videos and maybe some "here's me installing the new part"/"here's me fixing something that broke" tutorials focused on Chinese scooters, cheap motorcycles, etc. Especially if I can get people to loan me Chinese scooters, cheap motorcycles, etc. to provide some variety. We'll see.
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Video Fail #2
I took a second run at producing a "ride video" of the Bulldog 150. No dice. It didn't go terribly at first (bike walkaround, etc.), but even with my modular helmet in "fully uncovered face" position, the combination of engine and wind noise just destroyed the audio once I started toodling along, and since the ride itself was ... well, not pedestrian, I was riding, but just normal ... it's pretty worthless without legible audio. If I want to do better, I'm going to have to invest in gear (helmet cam with inside the helmet mic?) instead of just recording with my phone on a chest harness.
