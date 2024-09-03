Today, The Bike?

I intend to be there an hour before they close (if I haven't heard from them earlier).
Whether I get a good break-in cruise or just ride it home is weather-dependent. I don't want to ride a brand-new bike in heavy rain any more than necessary. Inclement weather riding is an "after I get used to it" thing.
Most of my "universal" accessories are already here. Several "improvement/modification" parts are in my Amazon shopping cart, pending physical confirmation that they're the right ones. I'm assuming the ending is a standard GY6.
First likely modification: NGK iridium spark plug and Nibbi performance coil.
Second likely modification: K&N or Nibbi performance air filter.
Third likely modification, prior to first oil change: Magnetic drain plug -- these engines don't have a real "oil filter," just a mesh screen that you clean out. The magnet is to catch metal shavings that get through the screen.
I could be incorrect, but I'm pretty sure the first oil/gear oil service is "free" with a newly purchased scooter. But unless they use Lucas engine and gear oils, I'll be supplying those even if they do the actual work.
I'll probably wait until I do the performance variator/clutch and CTV weight change, down the road a bit, to get a better belt. No point in tearing the thing open more often than necessary.
Somewhere in there I'll plan on changing out the exhaust for a less restrictive one.
After all that, either up-jet the existing carburetor or install a better one. Or maybe -- probably not, but maybe -- an electronic fuel injection system.
And in between everything, I may add a fuel gauge (hard to tell, but this may be one of those bikes with no fuel gauge, just a "low fuel" warning light) and tachometer, and will probably, at some point, purchase a performance CDI that doesn't restrict RPMs, etc.
I expect to eventually have close to $3,000 in the bike.
I also expect to be able to get a decent price for it when and if I decide it's time for a used Harley Davidson Iron 883, or a Honda Rebel 500, or whatever. Which I think will be at least a couple of years down the road. I'm not in any hurry.
No comments:
Post a Comment