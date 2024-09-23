It's Alive!

Fortunately, there was an installation video at the Amazon listing for the headset.
And now that the thing is in my helmet and I've done a little video searching on how to actually use it, I can in fact talk on the phone with it, which I don't really want to do, or press a button on it that invokes my phone's "personal assistant" software, and say something like "navigate to Mazeppa, Minnesota" or "what time does Dick Mondell's Burgers & Fries close tonight?" and get instructions/answers which I can actually hear while riding down a busy highway at 55 mph, which is exactly what I bought it for.
No, the Italica Bulldog 150 isn't really a "drive from Gainesville to Mazeppa" vehicle. But there are lots of places even within 50 miles or so that I would require navigation assistance to find. Especially since all the streets in Gainesville are just quadrants (northwest, northeast, southeast, southwesst) and numbers followed by "street," "lanem" "avenue," "boulevard," "terrace," "court," "way," "drive," etc.
Outside the quadrant context, it's never really obvious that a numbered thing will be anywhere near another similarly numbered thing. For example, to get from SW 82nd Lane to Southwest 82nd Place is a journey of 6.3 miles. Getting from the former to the latter requires six turns and travel down 107th Street, Florida State Road 24 (aka SW Archer Road), SW 75th Street, SW 85th Avenue, and State Road 121 (aka SW Williston Road). They have similar names, but other than that the sole shared characteristic is that they're both south of University Avenue and west of Main Street.
I guess I could also listen to music on the headset, but I'm not sure that would be very safe and probably won't do it unless I'm on a long lonely country highway ride or something. Its main utility is helping me get from Point A to Point B.
