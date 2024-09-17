NFL Week 2 Results

My Week 2 picks, green for correct ones, red for incorrect ones:
- Miami Dolphins beat Buffalo Bills
- Dallas Cowboys beat New Orleans Saints
- Detroit Lions beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Green Bay Packers beat Indianapolis Colts*
- New York Giants beat Washington Comanders*
- San Francisco 49ers beat Minnesota Vikings
- Seattle Seahawks beat New England Patriots
- New York Jets beat Tennessee Titans
- Los Angeles Chargers beat Carolina Panthers
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat Cleveland Browns
- Baltimore Ravens beat Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Rams beat Arizona Cardinals
- Pittsburgh Steelers beat Denver Broncos
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Cincinnati Bengals
- Chicago Bears beat Houston Texans*
- Philadelphia Eagles beat Atlanta Falcons
I only got six out of 16 correct.
I'm far from alone, though. Of the ten I got wrong, I picked "with the majority" -- generally the huge majority, 85% or more, on eight. I'm still in the top 22.4% among those playing ESPN's "Pigskin Pick'em" game, and for the season I'm at 20 correct, 12 incorrect.
Week 3 picks coming tomorrow or Thursday.
