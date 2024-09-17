Tuesday, September 17, 2024

NFL Week 2 Results

Wow ... what a bloodbath!

My Week 2 picks, green for correct ones, red for incorrect ones:

  • Miami Dolphins beat Buffalo Bills
  • Dallas Cowboys beat New Orleans Saints
  • Detroit Lions beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Green Bay Packers beat Indianapolis Colts*
  • New York Giants beat Washington Comanders*
  • San Francisco 49ers beat Minnesota Vikings
  • Seattle Seahawks beat New England Patriots
  • New York Jets beat Tennessee Titans
  • Los Angeles Chargers beat Carolina Panthers
  • Jacksonville Jaguars beat Cleveland Browns
  • Baltimore Ravens beat Las Vegas Raiders
  • Los Angeles Rams beat Arizona Cardinals
  • Pittsburgh Steelers beat Denver Broncos
  • Kansas City Chiefs beat Cincinnati Bengals
  • Chicago Bears beat Houston Texans*
  • Philadelphia Eagles beat Atlanta Falcons
I only got six out of 16 correct.

I'm far from alone, though. Of the ten I got wrong, I picked "with the majority" -- generally the huge majority, 85% or more, on eight. I'm still in the top 22.4% among those playing ESPN's "Pigskin Pick'em" game, and for the season I'm at 20 correct, 12 incorrect.

Week 3 picks coming tomorrow or Thursday.
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)