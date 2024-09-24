Tuesday, September 24, 2024

NFL Week 3 Results

 My Week 3 picks, green for correct ones, red for incorrect ones:

  • New York Jets beat New England Patriots
  • Cleveland Browns beat New York Giants
  • Green Bay Packers beat Tennessee Titans
  • Chicago Bears beat Indianapolis Colts*
  • Minnesota Vikings beat Houston Texans*
  • Philadelphia Eagles beat New Orleans Saints*
  • Pittsburgh Steelers beat Los Angeles Chargers
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Denver Broncos
  • Las Vegas Raiders beat Carolina Panthers
  • Miami Dolphins beat Seattle Seahawks*
  • Baltimore Ravens beat Dallas Cowboys
  • San Francisco 49ers beat Los Angeles Rams
  • Detroit Lions beat Arizona Cardinals
  • Kansas City Chiefs beat Atlanta Falcons
  • Jacksonville Jaguars beat Buffalo Bills*
  • Cincinnati Bengals beat Washington Commanders
Eight right, eight wrong.

Yet I moved up to the 83.5th percentile among players of ESPN's "Pigskin Pick'em" game. Clearly I'm not the only one who had a bad week. 93%  picked the Browns to beat the Giants. 97% picked the Buccaneersto beat the Broncos. 96% picked the Raiders to beat the Panthers. 93% picked the 49ers picked to beat the Rams. 90% picked the Bengals to beat the Commanders.

The undefeated -- so far -- teams in the NFL at this point are the Chiefs, the Vikings, the Steelers, the Seahawks, and the Bills.
