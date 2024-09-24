NFL Week 3 Results

My Week 3 picks, green for correct ones, red for incorrect ones:
- New York Jets beat New England Patriots
- Cleveland Browns beat New York Giants
- Green Bay Packers beat Tennessee Titans
- Chicago Bears beat Indianapolis Colts*
- Minnesota Vikings beat Houston Texans*
- Philadelphia Eagles beat New Orleans Saints*
- Pittsburgh Steelers beat Los Angeles Chargers
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Denver Broncos
- Las Vegas Raiders beat Carolina Panthers
- Miami Dolphins beat Seattle Seahawks*
- Baltimore Ravens beat Dallas Cowboys
- San Francisco 49ers beat Los Angeles Rams
- Detroit Lions beat Arizona Cardinals
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Atlanta Falcons
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat Buffalo Bills*
- Cincinnati Bengals beat Washington Commanders
Eight right, eight wrong.
Yet I moved up to the 83.5th percentile among players of ESPN's "Pigskin Pick'em" game. Clearly I'm not the only one who had a bad week. 93% picked the Browns to beat the Giants. 97% picked the Buccaneersto beat the Broncos. 96% picked the Raiders to beat the Panthers. 93% picked the 49ers picked to beat the Rams. 90% picked the Bengals to beat the Commanders.
The undefeated -- so far -- teams in the NFL at this point are the Chiefs, the Vikings, the Steelers, the Seahawks, and the Bills.
