Some First Impressions of the Italica Bulldog 150

Other than a few "look how pretty this bike -- or the model squatting next to the bike in shorts shorts -- is. Stylish!" ads, and a few scooter shop sales pages with minimal information, I couldn't find out much about the bike without getting the bike. So I got the bike.
One concern I had in advance was whether it would have a real fuel gauge. Something called the Italika BiT 150 has been sold in Mexico for some time, it looks like pretty much the same machine, and there are lots of reviews of that. The BiT 150 has a low fuel warning light, but no gas gauge. So I anticipated having to install a gas gauge, and while I was at it, a tachometer.
It has a gas gauge.
And a tachometer.
Speaking of which, it does not appear to be RPM-restricted. While riding, I seldom topped 7,000 RPM, but on the mechanic's stand it was able to spin right up into the red zone.
The listed top speed, where I've found one, is 52-55 mph. Chinese scooter speedometers tend to be "generous," and riding home from the dealership mine read 59 mph. But my handy dandy Android phone GPS speedometer said 56 mph.
I like the way it rides. I like the way the seat feels. I like the way it steers. Hopefully as it breaks in I'll get a wee bit more speed out of it. I don't plan to modify it until after its first (300 mile) motor oil and gear oil change. That's something I'd normally do myself, but I think I'll pay the dealership to do it at least the one time.
The only two things I don't like about the bike so far:
- It has a "wind screen" that is 99.9% decorative and that I find unattractive. That will be coming off soon.
- The owner's manual seems to be a generic manual for multiple unspecified 150cc scooters. And that's where it makes any sense at all, which is often not the case. It was clearly written by non-English-speakers. It includes nothing in the way of technical specifications.
