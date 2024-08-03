Pages
Saturday, August 03, 2024
Well ... Redux
The weekend will likely terminate on Monday with Hurricane (currently Tropical Storm but strengthening) Debbie making landfall 50-100 miles from Gainesville and headed in our direction.
Thomas L. Knapp
7:47 PM
