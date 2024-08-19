And Yet Another Update ...

Thanks to a reader/friend (he or she knows who he or she is and can reveal that if desired), I've got enough money to go pay for that bike tomorrow. Presumably there will be a wait for delivery. The scooter dealer is an Italica franchisee (or at least sells mainly Italica scooters when it's selling new ones), but that's not something he keeps in stock since his market is mostly college students who tend toward the 50cc rather than bigger. So he has to order it.
Hopefully by the time my rear end is recovered from the colonoscopy, it will be there and ready to ride home ... via the scenic route.
