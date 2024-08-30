Sum 41 Friday

Yes. Hoping I get the new bike in time to spend several weekend hours breaking it in.
The various accessories I've ordered continue to trickle in (this morning, I ordered a little basic toolkit and a tire plugging kit -- I always used to carry such things on bicycles, but never got around to getting them for the 50cc scooter).
That $4 pannier seems to be better than the $4 price would suggest. I wouldn't be disappointed if I had paid, say, $14 for it instead. But I do plan to upgrade from it at some point.
Speaking of the 50cc, it's still parked in town and I need to go bring it home today. I rode it into town when Tamara was at the ER, but we drove home together in her vehicle.
