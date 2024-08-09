Then Again ...

... the Honda Navi is more expensive than that Amazon "cafe cruiser," but has about the same top speed if kept stock, a scooter-style continuously variable transmission, seems to be fairly easy to mod for some speed increases, and if I can find a used one locally it would probably end up being a little cheaper altogether.
I'm putting off any final decision at least until after this weekend's riding course. That course will, if nothing else, tell me whether I'm even interested in something with a manual transmission.
