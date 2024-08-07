If Not For Distance ...

... I'd be strongly considering this 2006 Honda Rebel 250
or this 2001 Honda Reflex NSS 250
. The former is really at the top of my price range, the latter well within it. But either one would require going to a distant location, evaluating the bike, and, at least in the case of the scooter (personal sale vs. dealer), likely riding it home without even temp tags.
If either one was within 50 miles, I might be all over it. But most of the stuff I'm seeing on e.g. Craigslist that's in my area has a big gap in the middle -- lots of 50cc scooters, lots of motorcycles that are either out of my price range, or quite a bit bigger than I'd like, or both.
No comments:
Post a Comment