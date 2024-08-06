Tuesday, August 06, 2024

So It's Walz ...

... and Harris could certainly do worse for a VP pick.

He's got blue collar cred (factory work in Arkansas).

He's got military experience (US National Guard artilleryman, topped out as a command sergeant major prior to retirement).

He's got education experience, including teaching for a year in China.

He's got political experience -- former congressman, current second-term governor.

Other than turning against gun rights after long seemingly supporting them, his record seems fairly "moderate."

He seems like a reasonable topper to the various things JD Vance is and/or pretends to be.

He probably helps Harris in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennslyvania specifically, without hurting her nationally.

I predict at least a mild polling bump from the pick, and it's quite possible that the bump won't disappear (or at least won't turn into a lump over time a la Sarah Palin).
