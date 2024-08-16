Spent The Morning At Scooter Dealerships ...

The Clash 200cc owner's husband is out of town, so that would be a "Sunday at the earliest" thing, followed by sitting at DMV on Monday to get plates.
I'm talking with Tamara by email at the moment about just going ahead and financing part of a new bike.
It's last year's model, the Honda Navi, for a little under $1,400. I've got $1,200 in my pocket, and the tentative plan is to put $500 down, pay for the title/tags right there at the dealership, and finance the rest (payments probably under $40 per month for 12 months, and I would likely pay it off early).
The Navi is a ... scootercycle. One dealer I watched on video called it a cross between a scooter and the Honda Grom. It has a motorcycle form factor, but an "automatic" CVT transmission like a scooter, running behind a 109cc single cylinder carbureted engine (probably the same engine as the Grom. Top speed, stock, 50-55mph, but 60+ if (over time) I install a "performance" variator/clutch and exhaust (both very easy to do, even for me, probably even without a mechanic's assistance), and maybe even a little more if I buy a CDI that doesn't restrict RPMs (that's just a matter of disconnecting a box and connecting a new box), all before even thinking about up-jetting the carb.
No clutch, but motorcycle style brakes (front brake on the left handlebar, rear brake on a right-foot pedal), which would be good for getting used to motorcycle riding.
So:
Still not a long-distance freeway bike, but definitely fine for country highway use. And I would trust a new Honda to make a thousand mile round trip if I didn't abuse it. With sufficient mods, it might even be good for, say, 50-mile freeway jaunts.
Also, Navis seem to hold their value. I'm seeing used 2022s on offer for more than this new 2023 is going for on clearance. I suspect that if I ever decide I want to move up, I'll be able to get $1,000+ for it three years from now.
