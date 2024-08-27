I don't have the bike yet, but various accessories are here or on their way

- A package of "monitor" valve stem caps for tires -- the tip is green if your tire pressure is good, then shows yellow and finally red if the tire is low. I bought a package of eight from Amazon -- they'll be used on cars as well, unless they're crap. I'm not as timely about checking tire pressure as I should be.
- A pair of motorcycle gloves from Temu.
- A pair of knee pads/braces from Temu (these are just fabric and are worn under the pants -- I have fairly bad knees and I want additional padding in case I lay the bike down).
Things that are on the way:
- An alarm with remote from Walmart. Battery powered, not wired-to-bike.
- A "modular" full-face helmet from Walmart. I'll probably continue to wear my half-helmet around town during the summer weather, but the modular for cold weather and longer trips.
- A handlebar mounted phone holder from Temu, and a pair of cables from Amazon (as well as zip-ties -- the bike has a USB port and I'll probably be charging the phone whenever I'm riding unless there's something else I need USB for).
- A (probably counterfeit) ProTaper handlebar pad from Temu.
- A motorcycle cover from Amazon -- I may eventually buy one of those fabric-with-frame "garages," but this was cheap and I want something ASAP.
- A seat cover from Amazon (depending on how much I like this bike, I may have the seat reupholstered locally in real leather at some point, but for now I want to protect the existing seat).
- A 750ml fuel bottle from Amazon to carry on longer trips so that if I run out of gas I have a little to get me to the nearest station.
- A little cargo net from Amazon. I'll keep that wrapped around the tiny (for now) rear rack so that if I need to carry something unexpectedly I have it.
- A set of panniers from AliExpress. I'm not expecting much from them. My son needed an additional two or three bucks on an order to get a discount (of more than two or three bucks), and these were about $4. They're supposedly canvas, but I'll believe that when I see it. I'll probably end up with something like these Kemimoto bags on Amazon. But maybe a cheaper version.
Other things not bike-exclusive, but kind of because of the bike, are also on their way, including a new keychain, a pair of faux combat boots that I wanted anyway but will definitely wear for riding, and a wallet with a chain because I've been meaning to get one for years -- mainly because the pockets on the Thai Fisherman Pants I wear pretty much any time I'm not biking are very loose and things fall out of them at inopportune moments. In fact, I'm kind of in general clothing transition right now, and may do a post on that some time soon.
