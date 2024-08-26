Tarantino Gets It Partly Right

The armorer is 90 percent responsible for everything that happens when it comes to that gun,” Tarantino said. “But, but, but, but, but, but the actor is 10 percent responsible." “It’s a gun,” he continued. “You are a partner in the responsibility to some degree.”
In my view, the responsibility factor adds up to more than 100%, because:
When you pick up a gun, point it at something or someone, and pull the trigger, you are 100% responsible for what happens as a result. Period.
Other people may bear this or that responsibility/liability/etc. preceding yours and above/beyond yours. The armorer has a job, and the armorer does that job or doesn't. Whoever hires the crew either selects a responsible armorer or doesn't. Whoever's in charge of the set either controls it well or doesn't. But again:
When you pick up a gun, point it at something or someone, and pull the trigger, you are 100% responsible for what happens as a result. Period.
The only except to that is small children or those who are cognitively disabled so as to inherently not understand what it is they're doing. In which case their guardians or helpers are responsible for keeping guns out of their hands.
I like guns. I'm not afraid of guns. But I don't like, and do fear, people who get it into their heads that someone else is responsible for their actions -- not only, but especially, where guns are involved.
No comments:
Post a Comment