A South Park / Seinfeld / Different Strokes Reverie

Part 2:
Explanation:
Got to the Honda dealership to inquire as to the $1,396 2023 Honda Navi. It was gone.
Guy said they might be able to find another one. Same price -- "about $3,000 out the door."
I'm used to the price of a vehicle consisting of the price of the vehicle, plus the Danegeld for permission from the government to own/drive it (taxes, title fees, and tag fees).
But this would have been the very first time I had ever purchased a "new" motor vehicle from a dealership.
Dealerships, it seems, charge something called a "dealer fee."
And something called "freight," even though it has nothing to do with shipping the vehicle to me, but rather the previous process of someone else shipping the vehicle to them.
In the case of a $1,400 vehicle, apparently those two things come to nearly as much as the advertised price of the vehicle.
IMO, the advertised price of the vehicle should be the actual price of the vehicle.
So anyway, unless I wake up tomorrow and suddenly decide to buy the $1,200 (including shipping to me) 225cc "cafe cruiser," I'll definitely be sticking to the used market.
Sucks. I'd hoped to put 100 miles on a bike tomorrow by way of breaking it in and familiarizing myself with it.
