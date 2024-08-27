I'm Seizing The Opportunity ...

I'm trying to not be so ambitious that I can't sustain it, so I've just targeted two goals:
- Having a serving of yogurt each morning for breakfast; and
- Avoiding "highly processed" cold cuts.
Not saying that I'll never eat bologna or hot dogs again, but I'm avoiding them completely for now so as to break the habit. As for the yogurt, I figure a good deal of the important intestinal flora/fauna got taken out in the gastric holocaust and I might as well replace them with yogurt rather than with some kind of "probiotic" pill.
